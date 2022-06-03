Analysts Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Post $3.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.92 and the highest is $3.08. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.07 to $10.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $58,469,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 429,601 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after purchasing an additional 383,847 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after purchasing an additional 351,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

