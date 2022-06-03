Analysts Anticipate Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) will report $54.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.11 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $55.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $219.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.08 million to $220.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $254.91 million, with estimates ranging from $248.79 million to $261.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,496 shares of company stock worth $59,289. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $22.50 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $507.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Business First Bancshares (Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.