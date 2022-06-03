Analysts Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). ChromaDex reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 81.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 51,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 242.8% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

