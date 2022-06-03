Analysts Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Cumulus Media posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,933.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Cumulus Media news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 90.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 377,014 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $242.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

