Analysts Anticipate First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Post $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of AG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,461. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -885,000.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -200,000.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

