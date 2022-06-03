Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $35,403,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after acquiring an additional 616,951 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $12,459,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,172,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,088,000 after acquiring an additional 492,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 385,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.82 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

