Analysts Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $350.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $348.20 million. Infinera reported sales of $338.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. Infinera has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $800,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heard bought 20,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.