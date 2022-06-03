Analysts Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.04 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. Moderna posted sales of $4.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $22.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.94 billion to $25.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $17.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.62.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $1,454,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,305 shares of company stock worth $49,019,497. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $140.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average of $187.09. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.