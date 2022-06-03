Analysts Anticipate Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) to post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. Ocuphire Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ocuphire Pharma.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35).

OCUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, CEO Mina Sooch bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,522 shares in the company, valued at $853,920.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCUP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,746. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $40.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

