Analysts Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) will announce $886.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $877.00 million and the highest is $901.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $708.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. OneMain has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

