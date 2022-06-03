Analysts Anticipate Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) to announce ($1.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.44). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redbox Entertainment.
RDBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redbox Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley downgraded Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 9.57.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDBX traded down 0.31 on Friday, reaching 6.32. The company had a trading volume of 166,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,772,405. Redbox Entertainment has a twelve month low of 1.61 and a twelve month high of 27.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.31.
About Redbox Entertainment (Get Rating)
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.