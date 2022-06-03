Analysts Anticipate Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) to announce ($1.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.44). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redbox Entertainment.

RDBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redbox Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley downgraded Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 9.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDBX traded down 0.31 on Friday, reaching 6.32. The company had a trading volume of 166,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,772,405. Redbox Entertainment has a twelve month low of 1.61 and a twelve month high of 27.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.31.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

