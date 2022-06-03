Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $428.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) to announce $428.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $447.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.40 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $458.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.19. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 88.53%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TPI Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.