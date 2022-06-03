Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

