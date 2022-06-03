Analysts Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.89. Albany International reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Albany International by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Albany International by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.85. Albany International has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $93.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

