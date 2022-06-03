Analysts Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $23.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $620,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $67.20 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,611.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $91.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.56 million to $130.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $254.11 million, with estimates ranging from $122.33 million to $452.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 11,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $632,854.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,426.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $104,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,125 shares of company stock worth $2,448,124. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 187,088 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after acquiring an additional 842,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $42.55 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

