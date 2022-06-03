Analysts Expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.26). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

AAOI has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAOI stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

