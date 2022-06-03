Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.00. Argo Group International reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $43.96. 150,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $61.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.