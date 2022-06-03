Analysts Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,593,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,604,000 after buying an additional 44,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,044,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,659,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,288,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 347,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.84. 256,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,590. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

