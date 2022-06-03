Analysts Expect Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) will report $195.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.00 million and the highest is $209.22 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $147.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $790.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $732.80 million to $825.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $836.63 million, with estimates ranging from $773.10 million to $876.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECVT shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

In related news, insider Michael Feehan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,898.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $394,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $44,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $2,206,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Ecovyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.