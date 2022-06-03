Analysts Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $591.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) to post sales of $591.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $590.50 million and the highest is $592.40 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $515.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

