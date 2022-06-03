Analysts Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. VICI Properties also reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,417,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 923.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,440,000 after purchasing an additional 91,115 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

