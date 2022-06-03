Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) recently:

6/1/2022 – Applied Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

5/31/2022 – Applied Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

5/24/2022 – Applied Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

5/23/2022 – Applied Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

5/20/2022 – Applied Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Applied Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 3,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,191. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 25,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

