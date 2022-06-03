Analysts Set Expectations for S&P Global Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $14.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2024 earnings at $15.94 EPS.

SPGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.14.

SPGI opened at $343.04 on Friday. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,877. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

