Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Globant (GLOB)

5/20/2022 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

5/20/2022 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $339.00 to $223.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $305.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $300.00.

5/5/2022 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

GLOB opened at $202.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.13.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 41.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,757,000 after buying an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Globant by 480.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Globant by 9.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

