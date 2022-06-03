Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Globant (GLOB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Globant (NYSE: GLOB):
- 5/20/2022 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
- 5/20/2022 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $339.00 to $223.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $305.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $300.00.
- 5/20/2022 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $305.00 to $240.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 4/26/2022 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
GLOB opened at $202.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.13.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globant (GLOB)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Globant SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.