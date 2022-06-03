Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Meta Platforms (FB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) in the last few weeks:

6/2/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $280.00.

5/24/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $330.00 to $310.00.

5/18/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $315.00 to $295.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $360.00 to $330.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $375.00 to $290.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $325.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $273.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $220.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $320.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $375.00 to $290.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $340.00 to $290.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $230.00.

4/25/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $425.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $225.00.

4/21/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $336.00 to $272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Meta Platforms had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

4/20/2022 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $258.00.

4/19/2022 – Meta Platforms is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $350.00 to $265.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $365.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FB opened at $198.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.12 and a 200 day moving average of $255.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,941 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

