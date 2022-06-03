Analyzing Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascend Wellness and IM Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.56 -$122.66 million N/A N/A IM Cannabis $43.32 million 1.59 -$14.17 million ($0.61) -1.62

IM Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ascend Wellness and IM Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 2 0 3.00 IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.00%. IM Cannabis has a consensus target price of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 750.17%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Ascend Wellness.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -29.10% -48.74% -12.62% IM Cannabis -44.71% -16.28% -11.82%

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Ascend Wellness on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About IM Cannabis (Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

