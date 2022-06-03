Analyzing Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bitfarms and Blend Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $169.49 million 2.30 $22.13 million $0.18 10.89 Blend Labs $234.49 million 3.49 -$169.14 million ($1.02) -3.65

Bitfarms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blend Labs. Blend Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitfarms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bitfarms and Blend Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blend Labs 0 9 2 0 2.18

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Blend Labs has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.48%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Blend Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms 18.88% 10.75% 8.46% Blend Labs -79.46% -44.18% -21.28%

Summary

Bitfarms beats Blend Labs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms (Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Blend Labs (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

