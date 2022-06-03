Analyzing Enovix (ENVX) and The Competition

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Enovix to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Enovix and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enovix
|N/A
|-$125.87 million
|-12.28
|Enovix Competitors
|$672.47 million
|$19.67 million
|2.90
Insider and Institutional Ownership
56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enovix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enovix
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|Enovix Competitors
|137
|668
|989
|35
|2.50
Enovix presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.01%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 63.28%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than its rivals.
Volatility and Risk
Enovix has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s rivals have a beta of 0.36, meaning that their average stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Enovix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enovix
|N/A
|-50.12%
|-32.99%
|Enovix Competitors
|-98.86%
|-11.84%
|-4.93%
Summary
Enovix rivals beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Enovix (Get Rating)
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
