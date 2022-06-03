Analyzing Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 27.46% 12.75% 6.30% Kosmos Energy 0.79% 36.26% 3.32%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 3 1 3.25 Kosmos Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.12%. Kosmos Energy has a consensus price target of $8.64, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Kosmos Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Kosmos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $135.62 million 9.21 $33.94 million $0.65 29.66 Kosmos Energy $1.33 billion 2.87 -$77.84 million $0.01 840.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kosmos Energy. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kosmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.5% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Kosmos Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres. The company's mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Kosmos Energy (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

