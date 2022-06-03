Analyzing Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A 16.79% 6.10% Mawson Infrastructure Group -31.51% -19.59% -15.16%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Core Scientific and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Core Scientific presently has a consensus price target of 16.33, indicating a potential upside of 437.28%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 553.15%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Core Scientific.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Core Scientific and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $544.48 million 1.82 -$32.50 million N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 3.67 -$44.96 million N/A N/A

Core Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Volatility & Risk

Core Scientific has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Core Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains. The company also offers blockchain infrastructure and third-party hosting services through the sale of consumption-based contracts for its hosting services, as well as equipment sales to customers; and operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Texas. In addition, it provides hosting services to digital asset mining customers; deployment, monitoring, troubleshooting, optimization, and maintenance services for its customer's digital asset mining equipment; and electrical power and repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and mine digital assets. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

