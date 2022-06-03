Analyzing Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) & Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Netlist and Kopin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $142.35 million 7.26 $4.83 million $0.00 -443,000.00 Kopin $45.67 million 2.64 -$13.43 million ($0.12) -10.92

Netlist has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kopin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Netlist has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Netlist and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist 1.68% 6.33% 3.39% Kopin -24.05% -25.31% -16.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Netlist beats Kopin on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Kopin (Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

