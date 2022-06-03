Analyzing Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) and Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA)

Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) and Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Real Brands and Jones Soda’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brands $10,000.00 6,158.32 -$2.80 million N/A N/A Jones Soda $14.79 million 1.19 -$1.81 million ($0.04) -4.75

Jones Soda has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Real Brands and Jones Soda, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Real Brands and Jones Soda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brands N/A N/A N/A Jones Soda -16.75% -39.21% -22.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Jones Soda shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Jones Soda shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Real Brands has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Soda has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jones Soda beats Real Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

Jones Soda Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime. It also sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items, as well as licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, and national and regional retail accounts, as well as through grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, burger restaurants, delicatessens, and sandwich shops. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

