Analyzing Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) & Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Talkspace and Sema4, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 4 2 0 2.33 Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00

Talkspace presently has a consensus price target of $4.73, indicating a potential upside of 186.87%. Sema4 has a consensus price target of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 275.00%. Given Sema4’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sema4 is more favorable than Talkspace.

Risk & Volatility

Talkspace has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sema4 has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and Sema4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -60.31% -49.10% -40.27% Sema4 N/A -65.87% -34.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and Sema4’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million 2.25 -$62.74 million ($1.41) -1.17 Sema4 $212.20 million 3.27 -$245.39 million N/A N/A

Talkspace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sema4.

Summary

Sema4 beats Talkspace on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

