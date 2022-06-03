Analyzing Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) and BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get BRP alerts:

This table compares BRP and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP 10.39% -326.52% 18.42% Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BRP and Wallbox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP 0 1 11 1 3.00 Wallbox 0 1 6 0 2.86

BRP currently has a consensus price target of $135.85, suggesting a potential upside of 89.49%. Wallbox has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 78.10%. Given BRP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BRP is more favorable than Wallbox.

Risk & Volatility

BRP has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wallbox has a beta of 4.41, meaning that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of BRP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRP and Wallbox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP $6.11 billion 0.95 $633.93 million $7.39 9.70 Wallbox $84.68 million 18.62 -$264.75 million N/A N/A

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Summary

BRP beats Wallbox on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft. The company also provides parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as other services. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.