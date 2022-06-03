Andrew S. Pascal Purchases 9,400 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $60,254.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 361,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,215. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 641,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,886. The company has a market cap of $768.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -1.58. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

