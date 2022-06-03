Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $853,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 56,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after acquiring an additional 634,947 shares during the period.

