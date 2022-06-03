Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) & CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Financial Review

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Angel Oak Mortgage and CBRE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 3 3 0 2.50 CBRE Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.77%. CBRE Group has a consensus price target of $113.25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.29%. Given CBRE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and CBRE Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 6.01 $21.11 million ($1.27) -11.50 CBRE Group $27.75 billion 0.97 $1.84 billion $5.78 14.27

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage. Angel Oak Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBRE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CBRE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage -41.11% 15.43% 3.20% CBRE Group 6.74% 25.00% 10.56%

Summary

CBRE Group beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Investment Management brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.