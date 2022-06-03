Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

