APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in APA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in APA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in APA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in APA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 4.12. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that APA will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

