Aparna Bawa Sells 2,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $207,460.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $219,840.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36.

ZM stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,986,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.67.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $308,306,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

