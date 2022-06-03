Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $104,450.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $104,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $14,838.75.

APLS traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 818,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,729. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

