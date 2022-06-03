Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) versus TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Head-To-Head Survey

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and TerrAscend’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $6.78 million 4.42 -$14.66 million ($0.96) -1.41 TerrAscend $210.42 million 3.37 $3.11 million N/A N/A

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Arcadia Biosciences and TerrAscend, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 TerrAscend 0 1 8 0 2.89

Arcadia Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. TerrAscend has a consensus price target of $12.73, indicating a potential upside of 231.60%. Given TerrAscend’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Arcadia Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -231.20% -77.17% -52.36% TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TerrAscend beats Arcadia Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcadia Biosciences (Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

About TerrAscend (Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of April 6, 2022, the company operated 26 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

