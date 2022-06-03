Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) to post $25.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $26.54 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $22.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $93.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.02 billion to $101.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $92.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.52 billion to $96.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

