Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCO opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $787.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

