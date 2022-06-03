Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) will report ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.73) to ($6.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 159,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 142,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 132,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 120,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. 24,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,835. The firm has a market cap of $518.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.79. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

