Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 120,744 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCT opened at $18.80 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,282.62% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

