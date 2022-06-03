Argus Boosts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $102.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Argus from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

AEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.47. Ameren has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,128 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,683. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

