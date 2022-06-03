Argus Boosts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $102.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Argus from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.
AEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.
Shares of Ameren stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.47. Ameren has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.34.
In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,128 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,683. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.
About Ameren (Get Rating)
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameren (AEE)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.