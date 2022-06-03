Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Asana stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.11. 7,569,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,797. Asana has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.96.
In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
