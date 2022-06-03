Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.39)-$(0.38) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $127-128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.38 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,569,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,797. Asana has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.