Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASAN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Asana from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Asana stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. 122,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,540. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Asana has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

